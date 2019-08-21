Select your Indian team for the 1st Test vs WI

August 21, 2019 20:22 IST

India kick-start their campaign at the World Test Championship with the opening Test against the West Indies in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday.

The warm-up game against West Indies A ended in a draw but it gave the Indian team management an idea of who could possibly be included in the playing XI.

There is talk that if India go for a four-pronged pace attack, with both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane having a crack at the first Test.

However, things could change if India plan to play five bowlers.

Considering that Rohit has enjoyed good form going into this match -- his last Test knock was an unbeaten half-century and he also scored a first-innings half-ton in the practice game -- while Rahane was dismal in the warm-up tie, the India ODI vice-captain could get the nod ahead of Rahane in all probability.

Going by the pattern of selections, Vihari, who batted No 3 and scored a fifty in the warm-up game against West Indies A, could once again open in the first Test if KL Rahul's poor Test record during past one year is taken into account.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will come in at No 3 and 4 respectively, ensuring solidity at the top.

The number 5 slot is a bit of a bother for India.

With Rishabh Pant expected to come in at No 6 and Ravindra Jadeja with his all-round skills bringing in the necessary balance at No 7 in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, Kohli may be left with an unenviable task of putting either Rahane or Rohit on the chopping block -- either one coming in to bat at number 5.

So should India play both Rohit and Rahane in the squad or adopt a five-bowler strategy?

Here is your chance to help Kohli and Shastri pick the playing XI for the first of the two Test matches against the West Indies starting on Thursday. Click on the boxes below to select your playing XI for the first T20 International, to be played in North Sound, Antigua, from 1900 hours IST.