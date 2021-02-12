News
Fans gear up for 2nd Test at Chepauk

Fans gear up for 2nd Test at Chepauk

By Rediff Cricket
February 12, 2021 18:54 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the Chepauk. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The BCCI has permitted to allow a 50 per cent crowd per day during the second Test between India and England which begins on Saturday.

 

With international cricket returning to India, the second Test of the four-match series will be the first time fans have been allowed to attend, considering the ever-improving coronavirus situation in the country.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced the protocols for allowing the entry of 15,000 fans for the match, which included not allowing anyone who shows symptoms of Covid-19.

 

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The authorities have also cautioned fans to refrain from racist behaviour, adding that strict action will be taken against anyone flouting the rules.

Items such as binoculars, speakers and musical instrument have been prohibited for the second Test, as well as 'bags, jholas, brief cases, radios, laser pointers, digital diaries, laptops, computers, tape recorders, recording devices, binoculars, remote-controlled devices, inflammable material, musical instruments, speakers, professional/video cameras among others'.

The media, which was barred entry for the series opener, will also be allowed to cover the second Test

BCCI, IMAGE, England, India
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

