Saurashtra batsman Jackson slams selectors; calls for transparency

September 04, 2019 15:45 IST

'We as players surely deserve to know why, and where we lack, or else our careers are just going to end wondering why???? Selectors should be transparent.'

A frustrated Sheldon Jackson called for transparency from the national selectors after he was ignored from the India 'A' and Duleep squads despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit last season.



Despite scoring a staggering 854 runs in the last Ranji season, Jackson could not make it to the India 'A' squad. The senior Saurashtra batsman was also ignored for the Duleep Trophy this year.



"Saurashtra has played the Ranji Trophy finals this year, and surprisingly still no player even after performing at all platforms, don't get picked for the A series. So is the importance of playing the Ranji trophy finals zero," Jackson wrote in his twitter handle.



"...or is that small state sides aren't taken seriously because in the last 5 years @saucricket has played 3 finals under Sitanshu Kotak's coaching, (we have some very good performers since recent years with the bat and ball) but not got the deserved credit," he said in another tweet.



Jackson, who has played 66 first-class matches, said as a player he deserves to know where he lacks.



"I am told not to question, but I strongly believe that we represent this beautiful organisation and association and we as players surely deserve to know why, and where we lack, or else our careers are just going to end wondering why???? Selectors should be transparent," wrote Jackson, who scored two hundreds and seven fifties in last Ranji season.



Bengal's batting mainstay Manoj Tiwary also backed Jackson.



"Can feel your pain Sheldon. Your frustration is justified. Just hang in there!! God bless you always," Tiwari replied to Jackson in a tweet.



Despite repeated attempts, Jackson could not be reached for fresh comments on the issue.

IMAGE: Sheldon Jackson

Photograph: Saurashtra Cricket/Twitter