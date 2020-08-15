News
Sammy aiming for a fruitful CPL with an eye on international return

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 15, 2020 15:19 IST
'I've not closed that door'

Darren Sammy

IMAGE: Darren Sammy has led the West Indies to twp T20 World Cup titles. Photograph: Files

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy says he has still 'not closed the door' on his international return and plans to make a comeback to the national team ahead of 2021 T20 World Cup in India with a good show in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 36-year-old Sammy last played for West Indies when he led the team to the 2016 T20 World Cup win, beating England in the final at Eden Gardens.

Sammy said the long COVID-19 hiatus has given him enough time to introspect and reignited a desire to make a comeback.

 

"I have had a lot of soul searching and reflection in the past few months. Anybody who's been at home in the lockdown all these months would not have done justice to themselves if they didn't glean over things," Sammy, who will lead St Lucia Zouks in CPL, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I have not retired. I have not closed that door and if I take care of what I have to do for St. Lucia and get us to the playoffs along with my own very good performances that will certainly make selectors take notice of it," the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain said.

In August 2016, Sammy was dropped as T20I captain and also didn't find a place in the team. He was named in a World XI side to play three T20Is against Pakistan in the 2017 Independence Cup in Lahore

However, injuries and disagreements with the erstwhile Dave Cameron regime at West Indies Cricket Board also affected his chances of making a comeback to international cricket.

Talking about the CPL, he said, "I'm actually just going into this tournament to do better for myself and St. Lucia. That is the focus this year and if I do well at that it will raise a few eyebrows as well for other things."

The Caribbean Premier League will begin on August 18. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
