Flashback Friday: Tendulkar's 'special' stint at Yorkshire

May 08, 2020 18:05 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Friday recalled his stint for English county club Yorkshire as a 19-year-old in 1992, which he says helped in gaining exposure and improved his game.

Tendulkar created history by becoming Yorkshire’s first overseas player.

 

"Flashback to my county cricket days! As a 19 year old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions. Fond memories! #FlashbackFriday," Tendulkar said in an Instagram post on Friday.

Sachin Tendulkar

A young Tendulkar left his mark as he scored 1,671 runs in 35 matches across all formats, including two centuries -- in his only appearance in English county cricket.

