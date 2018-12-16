'Inspiring' Kohli lets bat do the talking

Last updated on: December 16, 2018 18:45 IST

'He's an inspiring leader, who leads from the front. It's a great thing for us.'

IMAGE: The India captain joined compatriot Sachin Tendulkar as the only visiting batsmen to have scored six Test hundreds in Australia in the last seven decades. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Virat Kohli has proved time and again he can be pretty vocal but on Sunday the India captain let his bat do the talking with a sublime century on day three of the second Test against Australia.



The Indian run-machine hit his 25th Test century, injecting fresh life into India's reply to Australia's first-innings total of 326.



While frontline batsmen from both sides struggled on Perth's new stadium track, the feisty Indian joined compatriot Sachin Tendulkar as the only visiting batsmen to have scored six Test hundreds in Australia in the last seven decades.

And when it came to celebrating the hundred, actions spoke louder than words as Kohli placed his helmet on the ground, pointed to his bat and made a yapping gesture with his gloved hand.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century during Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in Perth. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"I really have no idea what he meant but he's always very animated with his celebration," India quick Jasprit Bumrah told reporters.



"It's always fun to watch it from the dressing room."



Kohli had walked in on Saturday with his team on a precarious eight for two and by the time Pat Cummins dismissed him for 123, he had forged three significant partnerships of 50 or more to guide the India to a respectable 251-6.



"We were in trouble but he carried the team with that knock," Bumrah said.



"He's been doing it for a while. He's an inspiring leader, who leads from the front. It's a great thing for us."

Kohli needed 127 innings to register 25 test centuries, second only to Australian great Don Bradman, who required 68 to reach the landmark.



His dismissal was not without drama either.



Kohli edged Cummins to second slip where Peter Handscomb took a low catch. Debate will rage on as to whether it was a clean catch, but third umpire Nigel Long did not have conclusive evidence to overturn it.



"We were little surprised by the on-field call but now that it's been done, it's done. We move forward with the game," Bumrah said.