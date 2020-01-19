Rohit third fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

News
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 19, 2020 20:01 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats during the 3rd ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the third fastest cricketer to 9000 runs in One-day internationals during the series-decider against Australia in Bengaluru.

Rohit reached the milestone with a double in the first over of India's chase.

 

Rohit took 217 innings to reach the landmark while his skipper Virat Kohli is the fastest to 9000 runs, who crossed the landmark in 194 innings. AB de Villiers is the second fastest, having reached there in 208 innings.

Besides Rohit and Kohli, the other Indians who have crossed the 9000-run mark are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Saurav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768) Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10,599) and Mohammed Azaruddin (9,378).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
