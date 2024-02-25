Rohit reaches new landmark in Test cricket

IMAGE: Rohit has played 58 Tests to get to the landmark. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India skipper Rohit Sharma completed 4000 Test runs during the second innings of the fourth Test against England at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday as he came out to bat during the 192-run chase.

In the first innings, Rohit was dismissed for just two while in the second innings, he is batting unbeaten on 24.

Rohit has not been able to capitalise on the starts he has got in the series so far. In the four matches so far he has scored 266 runs at an average of 38 and at a strike rate of 65.35 with one century (131 in Rajkot).

In 58 Tests, Rohit has scored 4,003 runs at an average of 44.97, with the best score of 212. He has smashed 11 centuries and 16 fifties in 100 innings.