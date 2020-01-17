Rohit hurts his left hand

Source:

Last updated on: January 17, 2020 21:54 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over. Photograph: BCCI

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot.

Rohit awkwardly dived to save a boundary at deep point when he hurt his left-shoulder in the 43rd over. Rohit running from sweeper cover made a tumbling effort and was in seen writhing in pain.

He then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field. An update on Rohit is expected to be shared after the match.