Rinku to make ODI debut in Johannesburg!

Rinku to make ODI debut in Johannesburg!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 16, 2023 21:18 IST
'Rinku Singh has shown temperament, game awareness and calm under pressure'

IMAGE: 'Rinku Singh has shown temperament, game awareness and calm under pressure'. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

India's One-day captain KL Rahul was direct and didn't beat around the bush when asked if Rinku Singh, who boasts of an average of nearly 50 (49.83) and strike-rate of 93 plus from 55 List A games for UP and Central Zone, will get his maiden ODI cap in the opening match against South Africa on Sunday.

"Yeah, I think so," Rahul replied when asked if Rinku would fit in as No.5 or 6 in future ODI set-up.

 

"He has shown what a really good player he is. We all knew watching him in IPL that he is very skilled but what's good to see is temperament he has shown in T20 series, game awareness, calmness under pressure. It was very refreshing for me to see on TV. I just spoke to him about it as well," Rahul stated.

"In ODI format as well, he has performed across formats in first class cricket and so, yes, he will get his opportunity in ODI series."

He was equally ecstatic while speaking about another rookie batter -- opener B Sai Sudharsan, who is also tipped for senior debut in this series -- but also reminded that all newcomers might not get an opportunity to showcase their skills.

"He (Sai) is very exciting. There are lot of new players in the team, might be difficult to give all of them an opportunity but lot of them will get their opportunities. We have to make sure they are in right frame of mind and do what they have been doing at first-class level. They don't need to reinvent anything.

"Sai, I have seen a few games in IPL as well. Looks like a terrific batter who plays both pace and spin really well and eager to get his opportunity."

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian women thump Eng adopting a style of their own
New-look India eye winning start in SA ODIs
Injury blow: Is Shubha Satheesh out of Australia Test?
Kerala woman found infected with Covid sub-strain JN.1
Rahul happy to accept any role for the team
Indian Navy responds to hijacking in Arabian Sea
'Surprised to see MI move on from Rohit so early'
