HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Revenge! Vidarbha's monsoon training shocks rivals

Revenge! Vidarbha's monsoon training shocks rivals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2025 19:29 IST

x

Losing the Ranji Trophy final to Mumbai left such a bitter taste that Vidarbha started training for the following season from the monsoon itself, said skipper Akshay Wadkar after leading his team to a third title in Nagpur on Sunday.

IMAGE: Vidarbha's relentless monsoon training paid off, clinching their third Ranji Trophy title. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Vidarbha got hold of the trophy after earning the decisive first innings 37-run lead over Kerala in Nagpur.

"Last year, we lost the final. So we prepared during the monsoon itself. Every individual worked on himself. There are four Vidarbha batters among the top-ten run-getters this season," said Wadkar at the post match presentation referring to the all-round effort of his squad.

 

"Harsh Dubey is the highest wicket-taker. Yash (Rathod) was the highest-run getter and Danish (Malewar) can turn a game around.

"As a captain, if you're playing the Ranji Trophy, I had a dream to lift it. Every first-class cricketer has that dream, and we've fulfilled that. We're ticking all aspects, and we'll look at what we can work on in the off-season," the captain added.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey attracted plenty of attention over the course of the season and ended up with 69 wickets at an average of 16.98. He too was over the moon after being adjudged the player of the tournament.

"It's a dream-come-true moment. We lost the final last year. Akshay (Wakhare) bhai is retiring, so for him, it's a big thing. In the off-season, I worked on my fitness and skills. This is a result of all that.

"I have a simple plan: take it one game at a time. I try to bowl in the right areas. I wouldn't call myself a bowling all-rounder; rather, I'm a batting all-rounder.

"I love batting! The end goal is to play for India, and I don't want to complicate things thinking about it from now," he said making his aspirations amply clear.

Player of the match Malewar could not be more pleased to perform in the all important clash, scoring 153 and 73 in his two innings.

"It was a great season for me. I got a lot of experience and learnings. I was able to contribute, and luckily, I had an impact in the final. I was prepared to get to a hundred; I was getting out in the 50s or 60s. Luckily, I was able to convert (into a hundred)," said Malewar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ranji semis: Danish Malewar rescues Vidarbha vs Mumbai
Ranji semis: Danish Malewar rescues Vidarbha vs Mumbai
Vidarbha name unchanged squad for Ranji Trophy final
Vidarbha name unchanged squad for Ranji Trophy final
Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Nair, Malewar guide Vidarbha to 264/6 against TN
Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Nair, Malewar guide Vidarbha to 264/6 against TN
Ranji Trophy Final: Sarwate leads Kerala's strong reply on Day 2
Ranji Trophy Final: Sarwate leads Kerala's strong reply on Day 2
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha take huge lead against Tamil Nadu
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha take huge lead against Tamil Nadu

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Lesser-Known Street Foods Of India

webstory image 2

Health Magic: 8 Advantages Of Rajgir Or Amaranth

webstory image 3

Haute Potato: 12 Potato Delights From All Over

VIDEOS

PM Modi performs darshan and puja at Somnath Temple, Gujarat2:44

PM Modi performs darshan and puja at Somnath Temple, Gujarat

For the first time, foreign artists spread the color of culture in the Int'l Cultural Parade in Mandi2:51

For the first time, foreign artists spread the color of...

Uttarakhand avalanche: IAF Mi-17, Cheetah helicopters deployed for rescue ops1:43

Uttarakhand avalanche: IAF Mi-17, Cheetah helicopters...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD