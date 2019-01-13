rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action

Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action

January 13, 2019 15:14 IST

The part-time spinner bowled two overs for 13 runs against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, as India lost the first one-day international by 34 runs.

Ambati Rayudu

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu bowled two overs for 13 runs in the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

India's part-time off-spinner Ambati Rayudu has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the first One-Day International against Australia in Sydney, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

 

Rayudu must now have his bowling action tested within 14 days but can continue to bowl at the international level until the test results are out.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner's bowling action," the ICC said in a statement.

Rayudu bowled two overs for 13 runs against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, as India lost the first one-day international by 34 runs.

The series resumes in Adelaide on Tuesday with the final match in Melbourne next Friday.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use