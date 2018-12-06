Ranji Trophy PIX: Gambhir makes final appearance

December 06, 2018 19:30 IST

A round-up of Ranji Trophy matches played on Thursday

Gugale ton helps Maha dominate Mumbai

IMAGE: Maharashtra opener Swapnil Gugale celebrates his ton against Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

Maharashtra opener Swapnil Gugale hit a century as the hosts powered their way to 298 for 3 against Mumbai on the opening day of their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A game in Pune on Thursday.

Put in to bat at the MCA International Stadium in Gahunje on the outskirts of the city, Gugale (101) and his opening partner Chirag Khurana (71) laid a solid foundation with a 146-run stand.

The two batsmen, with their effective stroke play, made life difficult for Mumbai bowlers, who missed the experience of key pacers Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande, both out with injuries.

The 27-year-old Gugale hit 15 fours in his 191-ball knock, while Khurana notched 12 in his 106-ball stay at the wicket.

After Khurana fell, No 3 batsman Jay Pande (68 not out) joined Gugale as the two shared a 52-run stand. But soon after completing his fourth first class century, Pune-born Gugale was cleaned up by right-arm medium pacer Shubham Ranjane (2-30).

Skipper Rahul Tripathi (25 not out) was holding the fort with Pande at stumps.

Meanwhile at Vadodara, Baroda bowled out Chhattisgarh for a paltry 129 and then overhauled the total to be 36 ahead by close.

At Rajkot, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Shah, who is playing his last match, led from the front, scoring a valiant 97 as the hosts managed to post 288 for 9 against Karnataka.

At Valsad, Piyush Chawla slammed an unbeaten century to take hosts Gujarat to 340 for 8 against Railways.

Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal also proved his mettle by scoring a valuable 69.

Brief scores

At Pune:Maharashtra (Swapnil Gugale 101, Chirag Khurana 71; Shubham Ranjane 2-30) vs Mumbai.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 288/9 (Jaydev Shah 97, A V Vasavada 38; J Suchith 5-104) vs Karnataka.

At Vadodara: Chhattisgarh 129 all out (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 37, Vishal Singh 26; Swapnil Singh 5-23) versus Baroda 165/7 (Yusuf Pathan 46 not out, Mitesh Patel 36; Vishal Kushwah 2-11).

At Valsad:Gujarat 340/8 (Piyush Chawla 109 not out, Priyank Panchal 69; Amit Mishra 4-78) vs Railways.

IMAGE: Delhi's Gautam Gambhir (left) in action during the Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh, his final cricket match, on Thursday. Gambhir plays his last match after he announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI

TN’s Indrajith, Shahrukh fight back against

Chennai: Half-centuries by skipper B Indrajith (87) and debutant M Shahrukh Khan (82 batting) helped Tamil Nadu recover from 31 for 4 to a respectable 249 for 6 in 90 overs on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'B' match.

Electing to bat first, Tamil Nadu suffered an early jolt when the experienced Abhinav Mukund was leg-before wicket for a duck to Sandeep Warrier off the second ball of the match.

B Aparajith (3), who made a ton in the last match against Bengal, didn't last too long and was done in by a beautiful delivery from Warrier.

Opener Kaushik Gandhi (19) and Dinesh Karthik (4), who is back in the state squad after being part of the national T20 side in the series against Australia, were sent back by Basil Thampi to leave Tamil Nadu in a spot of bother.

Dinesh Karthik was caught brilliantly by K B Arun Karthick.

Indrajith first put on 50 runs for the fifth wicket with N Jagadeesan (21) to lead the home team's recovery.

Later, the captain added 103 runs for the sixth wicket with Shahrukh Khah. It was a phase in which the duo mixed caution with aggression. The two countered the pacemen well and displayed some good footwork against the spinners.

Indrajith looked good to score a century before being bowled by Warrier.

Shahrukh, who remained not out on 82 (7X4, 1X6) and M Mohammed (25 batting) added 65 runs for the seventh wicket to help Tamil Nadu's cause.

Brief scores

At Chennai: Tamil Nadu (B Indrajith 87, Shahrukh Khan 82 batting; Sandeep Warrier 3-42) vs Kerala.

At Mohali: Himachal Pradesh 244 for 5 in 90 overs (R R Dhawan 61, N R Gangta 58, A Kalsi 50 not out) vs Punjab.

At Indore: Hyderabad 124 all out in 35.3 overs (Himalay Agarwal 69 not out, Avesh Khan 7-24) vs Madhya Pradesh 168 for 1 in 46 overs (Ajay Rohera 81 batting, Rajat Patidar 51 batting).