Ranji Trophy: Karnataka thrash Mumbai

January 05, 2020 15:49 IST

IMAGE: Karnataka all-rounder Shreyas Gopal. Photograph: PTI

Putting up an all-round show, Karnataka defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets in their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game in Mumbai on Sunday, inside two-and-half days.



This was Mumbai's second consecutive loss at home, following their defeat against Railways.



It is also Karnataka's fourth outright win against Mumbai since the 2013-14 season.



Chasing 126 for an outright win, Karnataka openers R Samarth (34) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) gave the team a perfect start before the visitors raced towards the target.

However, post lunch off-spinner Shashank Attarde (4-52) pegged back the visitors by taking two wickets.



He trapped Padikkal leg before wicket and then dismissed Abhishek Reddy (4) to reduced Karnataka to 84-2 before Shams Mulani cleaned up Samarth.



Debutant Rohan Kadam (21) and skipper Karun Nair (10) brought the side on the cusp of a win when Attarde removed the former and then sent back Nair.



Howevver, Shreyas Gopal (5 not out) and B R Sharath (4 not out) took the side home without any further damage.



Earlier, resuming the day on 109/5, Attarde (10) joined overnight batsman Sarfaraz Khan (71 not out).



Sarfaraz was playing a responsible knock as he kept on increasing Mumbai's lead, but was falling short of partners.



Left-arm pacer Prateek Jain (4-11) grabbed all the wickets in the morning session as he ran through the Mumbailower order.



Attarde's resistance came to an end, after he edged a short-pitched ball in the slip cordon with Mumbai at 134/6 before their innings ended on 149/9.



Jain rocked Mumbai in the 48th over, when he dismissed Tushar Deshpande (6) and Deepak Shetty (0). Last man Royston Dias (0) lasted just six balls as he too was cleaned up by Jain.



For Mumbai, apart from Sarfaraz, no other batsman stood tall. Prithvi Shaw, who sustained a shoulder injury and was rushed to the National Cricket Academy on Saturday, did not bat in the second innings.



Karnataka had bundled out Mumbai for 194 in the first essay and to take a slender 24-run lead.



The 41-time domestic champions next play Tamil Nadu in Chennai from January 11.



Meanwhile in Vadodara, Baroda thrashed Railways by 99 runs.



Brief Scores:

Mumbai 194 and 149/9 (Sarfaraz Khan 71 not out, Shams Mulani 31; Prateek Jain 4-11) vs Karnataka 218 and 129/5 (Devdutt Padikkal 50, R Samarth 34; Shashank Attarde 4-52).



At Vadodara: Baroda 201 and 98 vs Railways 99 and101 (Karn Sharma 38; L Meriwala 6-25, A Sheth 3-43).



Baroda won by 99 runs.



Services rout Maharashtra

Medium pacers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey picked up five wickets each to help Services dismiss Maharashtra for 147 in their second innings and register an emphatic win by an innings and 94 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match in New Delhi.



Resuming at overnight score of 93/5 on the third day of the four-day match, the visiting team lost Naushad S Shaikh (41) for the addition of just one run when Pandey (5/56) induced an edge which was accepted by wicketkeeper Nakul Verma.



Opener Murtaza Trunkwala, who had retired hurt on Saturday, returned to the crease, but didn't last long, falling to Pathania (5/49) for 9 after hitting two boundaries.



Vishant More, who was batting on 33 overnight, added only three runs to his score but dug in for 32 deliveries before being bowled by Pandey.



There was brief resistance from the lower-order as Maharashtra capitulated for 147 in 48.1 overs. No.11 batsman Manoj Ingale (14 not out, 5 balls) helped himself to two fours and a six before Pathania finished things off with the wicket of Mukesh Choudhary (14).



Services picked up its second win in the group and added seven points to their kitty.



Services made 285 in their first innings after bundling out Maharashtra for 44 and then reduced the visitors to 93 for 5 in the second innings at stumps on day two on Saturday.



Brief scores:



Maharashtra 44 all out in 30.2 overs (Poonam Subhash Poonia 5/11) and 147 all out in 48.1 overs (Naushad Shaikh 40; Diwesh Pathania 5/49, Sachidanand Pandey 5/56) lost to Services 285 all out in 95.2 overs (Ravi Chauhan 65, Arjun Sharma 47, Vikas Hathwala 47; Manoj Ingale 5/73) by an innings and 94 runs.