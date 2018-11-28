rediff.com

Rain hits India preparations for Australia series

Last updated on: November 28, 2018 11:47 IST

Team India

IMAGE: Rain washes away first day's play in Sydney. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

The start of India’s only warm-up match for the Test series against Australia was delayed by torrential rain, on Wednesday, with the four-day clash against a Cricket Australia XI looking unlikely to get underway before Thursday.

 

Storms battered the New South Wales coast on Wednesday morning, flooding streets, railway stations and homes as the extreme weather caused commuter chaos, grounded flights and left hundreds of homes without electricity.

Team India

Play was impossible at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the tourists are scheduled to play a non-first class tour match against an understrength representative side featuring just one international, D’Arcy Short.

The Test series begins in Adelaide on Dec. 6, with further matches in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney over the following month.

Source:
