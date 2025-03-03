HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Rahane, Not Iyer, Will Lead KKR in IPL 2025...

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: March 03, 2025 16:22 IST

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially named Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer appointed as vice-captain.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane will captain defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Photographs: KKR/X

Announcing the leadership duo, KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed confidence in their abilities to guide the team as they aim to defend their IPL title.

“We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings experience and maturity as a leader. Venkatesh Iyer, a franchise player for KKR, possesses strong leadership qualities, and we are confident they will complement each other well as we begin our title defense.”

For Rahane, this captaincy role marks a remarkable turnaround. Once considered past his prime in T20 cricket, he had an underwhelming stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and even went unsold in the initial IPL 2025 auction rounds. However, KKR saw his value, securing him at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore in the accelerated auction.

Iyer, KKR’s most expensive buy at Rs 23.75 crore, was widely speculated to take up the captaincy. However, the management opted for Rahane’s experience, while grooming Iyer as his deputy.

 

Ajinkya Rahane

Speaking about his appointment, Rahane said, “It’s an honor to lead KKR, one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. We have a well-balanced squad, and I look forward to working with the team as we take on the challenge of defending our title.”

KKR will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22.

Would you have picked Rahane as captain, or should Venkatesh Iyer have led KKR?

REDIFF CRICKET
