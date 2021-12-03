News
Rahane, Ishant, Jadeja ruled out of Mumbai Test

Rahane, Ishant, Jadeja ruled out of Mumbai Test

December 03, 2021 09:53 IST
IMAGE: Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who faced a lot of question marks over his place in the team, was ruled out with a hamstring strain. Photograph: BCCI

India were hit by multiple injuries as Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled of the second and final Test match against New Zealand, starting in Mumbai on Friday.

 

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the first Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress," BCCI said in a media release on Friday.

"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai."

Vice-captain Rahane, who faced a lot of question marks over his place in the team, suffered a hamstring strain.

"Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team."

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

