Injured Prithvi Shaw ruled out of first Test

Last updated on: November 30, 2018 10:56 IST

The batsman suffered a 'lateral ligament injury' when he fell trying to take a catch in the tour opener.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw grimaces in pain as he injures his ankle following an attempted catch on the boundary during India's game against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 30, 2018. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

India's opening batsman Prithvi Shaw -- who suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch on the boundary ropes in the tour game against an Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, November 30 -- has been ruled out of the opening Test against Australia, the BCCI stated.

Prithvi underwent scans at a Sydney hospital on Friday morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury.

He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation programne to hasten recovery and he should be available for selection at the earliest, the BCCI added.

Prithvi was taken to hospital for scans on an injured ankle after an awkward fall in the field during the third day of the tour game.

The 19 year old hurt his left ankle when taking a catch on the deep mid-wicket boundary and tumbled over the rope.

He was chaired off the field by India team Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart and a support staff member into the team dressing room at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

IMAGE: Prithvi is assisted off the field after getting injured. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The incident occurred in the 15th over of Cricket Australia XI's innings when Max Bryant latched onto Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery and hit him for six at midwicket.

Prithvi managed to get under the ball and catch it, but spilled the chance whilst tumbling over the ropes, injuring himself in the bargain.

The opening Test of the four-match series against Australia starts in Adelaide on Thursday, December 6.

Prithvi scored a sparkling 66, hitting 11 boundaries, in his 69-ball knock on Thursday, November 29.