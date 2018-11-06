PIX: Tribute in sand for Virat Kohli

November 06, 2018 08:44 IST

Artist Patnaik wishes Kohli birthday with cricket-themed sand art in Ayodhya

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Monday made a cricket-themed sand art installation, in Ayodhya, to wish ace batsman Virat Kohli on his 30th birthday.

The art work depicted a semi-circular ground with a pitch in the middle, and Kohli, donning the blue, shown in profile on the right.

A bat, bearing 'Happy Birthday', and a ball and Virat Kohli emblazoned on the sandy background completes the installation, pictures of which the artist shared on social media.

"#HappyBirthdayVirat Wish you a successful life & great year ahead. @imVkohli. My SandArt at Ayodhya," Pattnaik tweeted.

The artist is in town to work on a sand art for the ongoing 'Deepotsav' festival.

Kohli, a batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, turned 30 Monday. He is spending his birthday with actor wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar.

The cricket community, including legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, wished him.

"Every year you guys send so much birthday love! Time for me to return the love with some added sweetener for Diwali," Kohli tweeted to his admirers.