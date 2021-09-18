PIX: Look who all are back in the nets for Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishab Pant bats in the nets during a practice session in Dubai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals star players Rishab Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have started their preparations for the Indian Premier League 2021.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav all took part in their first nets session on Friday evening following the completion of quarantine.

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ashwin looked in good rhythm

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin will be keen to make a mark in the second half of the IPL. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Ashwin, who was recently drafted into India’s T20 World Cup squad, will be eager to finetune his skills.

Ashwin had a good IPL outing in Dubai last time the IPL was played in the Emirates. Now back again for the second phase of IPL, Ashwin was seen bowling under lights in Dubai and looked in good rhythm.

Anrich Nortje will be key for Delhi Capitals once again

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje was one of the stars for Delhi Capitals, picking 22 wickets in 16 matches in his first-ever IPL season in 2020. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches in his first-ever IPL season in 2020, has said it will be important to take it match by match in the second half of the cash-rich league.

"It was here where things started to happen for me in the IPL, but I am looking to take it match by match this season. There's a lot coming up, even after the IPL. We have to try and remember what we did here the last time we were here and try and implement that again. Hopefully, we can repeat what we did in the UAE the last time we were here," said the 27-year-old.

Second half will be different from first half

IMAGE: Parthiv Patel plays a shot during the nets session. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

The fast bowler added that the second half of the IPL 2021 season will be completely different from the first half of the season.

"What worked at one place is not going to work at another place so we have to take it game by game. The upcoming games in the UAE are going to be completely different from the games we had earlier in the season," Norjte said.