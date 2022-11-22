PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I

Images from the third T20 International between New Zealand and India, at McLean Park in Napier, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj, who returned figures of 4 for 17 runs, celebrates taking a wicket during the third and final T20 International against New Zealand, at McLean Park in Napier, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Seamers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj fired in tandem, sharing shared eight wickets between them, as India bowled out New Zealand for 160 in the third and final T20 International, at McLean Park in Napier, on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand were going strong at 130 for 2 in the 16th over before Arshdeep (4/37) and Siraj (4/17) led a remarkable comeback to end the Kiwi innings with two balls to spare.

The hosts lost eight wickets for just 30 runs after Devon Conway (59 off 49 balls) and Glenn Phillips (54 off 33) propped their innings.

India got off to rousing start as left-arm seamer Arshdeep had Finn Allen trapped in front of the wicket with a full delivery that swung in from around middle in the second over of the match.

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Devon Conway hits a four during his 59 off 49 balls knock. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Allen mulled taking the review before deciding to walk back, as the ball was clearly going to hit the stumps. New Zealand were 9 for 1.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a tight third over before Conway decided to take on Arshdeep, carting him through mid-wicket for a four and sending the ball past the bowler over extra cover for a six. He then chipped one over the pacer's head for a lovely boundary.

The fourth over yielded 19 runs and it seemed New Zealand were on their way.

Bhuvneshwar conceded 14 runs in the next over as the Kiwis looked to end the powerplay, their weak area in recent times, on a strong note.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Finn Allen. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

However, a bowling change put paid to all such hopes as Siraj dismissed Mark Chapman for a run-a-ball 12.

Against a length ball on middle and leg, Chapman got a leading edge while trying to flick and Arshdeep completed the catch without much fuss, ending a brief but brisk partnership.

After conceding 33 runs in two overs, the Indian bowlers fought back strongly to concede only 17 runs in the next four.

Conway broke the shackles with a boundary off Yuzvendra Chahal as New Zealand reached 74 for 2 at the half-way stage of their innings.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips rallied New Zealand with a fiery 54 off 33 balls, which included 5 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

In a subdued start, the big-hitting Phillips found a couple of boundaries before hitting Chahal for a four and a huge six off successive balls to help his team go past 100 in the 13th over.

Phillips then launched into Bhuvneshwar, smashing a four and a monstrous six that landed on the roof at McLean Park.

As many as 31 runs came from over number 12 and 13, before Phillips smoked Harshal Patel over deep square leg for another maximum.

However, Phillips got a top-edge against Siraj and Buvneshwar took the catch in the deep in what was a massive breakthrough for the tourists.

New Zealand were 130 for 3 after 15.5 overs then.

Phillips's dismissal triggered a collapse and the hosts lost their remaining wickets for very little.