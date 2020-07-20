News
PHOTOS: England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 5

July 20, 2020 17:19 IST
Images from the fifth and final day of the second Test match between England and West Indies in Manchester, on Monday.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes hits out during Day 5 of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday. Photograph: Jon Super/Pool via Getty Images

England declared their second innings on 129-3 to take a crack at the West Indies batting lineup, setting the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second Test in Manchester on Monday.

England’s declaration means they will have 85 overs -- thus giving them a second new ball if required -- to bowl out the tourists and level the series.

 

Resuming on their overnight score of 37-2, Ben Stokes got straight into the action, looking to cart the West Indies bowlers all around the empty stadium and the all-rounder brought up his half century in only 36 balls.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root is run out by West Indies skipper Jason Holder. Photograph: Jon Super/Pool via Getty Images

Skipper Joe Root also scored a quick-fire 22 and was run out as he sacrificed himself to get Stokes back on strike. First innings centurion Stokes was unbeaten on 78 off 57 deliveries, which included three sixes, when England declared.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: Jon Super/Pool via Getty Images

West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning the first Test in Southampton. The third Test will also be played in Manchester.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
