PCB hope to resume bilateral ties with India

PCB hope to resume bilateral ties with India

July 29, 2019 20:47 IST

'Unfortunately bilateral cricket ties between the two countries is governed and influenced by political and diplomatic ties'

PCB

IMAGE: Pakistan cricket fans. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Pakistan Cricket Board Managing Director Wasim Khan is optimistic that there could be progress in the coming months towards resumption of full bilateral cricket ties between Pakistan and India which remain suspended since 2007.

Talking to local media in Lahore, on Monday, on completion of six months in the PCB, Wasim said relations between the Pakistan and Indian cricket boards have been very good.

 

"Unfortunately bilateral cricket ties between the two countries is governed and influenced by political and diplomatic ties. But we are hopeful that things are moving in the right direction now," Wasim said.

"I think we will see ice melt in coming months and progress being made now. It is important for both countries to have regular bilateral cricket ties," he said.

Wasim said indications of this had come when the ICC President Shashank Manohar supported the appointment of PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to head the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

"Another indicator came at the last Asian Cricket Council meeting when India delegates supported giving hosting rights to Pakistan for next year's Asia Cup T20 event," he added.

Wasim said the Indian Board had also asked its government for clearance to host the Pakistan women's team in October for the ICC Women's Cricket Championship matches.

Pakistan and India are not scheduled to play in the ICC World Test Championship. Bilateral cricket ties have been suspended since 2007 although Pakistan did tour India for a short limited over series.

The two teams, however, meet in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events.

A major indicator of ice melting in sporting relations between Pakistan and India has also come on the tennis court when the Indian Tennis Federation confirmed it would be sending its squad to Islamabad for the Davis Cup tie next month.

This will be the first time both countries will meet on a tennis court after 13 years. 

