News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Paine fined for showing dissent to umpire

Paine fined for showing dissent to umpire

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 10, 2021 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tim Paine

IMAGE: Australia captain Tim Paine questions umpire Paul Wilson over a DRS referral against Cheteshwar Pujara during Day 3 of the third Test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia captain Tim Paine was on Sunday fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision on day three of the third Test against India in Sydney.

Paine was found to have breached "Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel".

 

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of India's first innings on Saturday when Paine criticized the umpire's decision following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara.

Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

There was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Gabba Test: Will follow what BCCI decides, says Ashwin
Gabba Test: Will follow what BCCI decides, says Ashwin
Bit of relief for us to get rid of Rohit: Langer
Bit of relief for us to get rid of Rohit: Langer
Langer praises Paine after he joins India huddle
Langer praises Paine after he joins India huddle
Farmers vandalise Khattar's kisan mahapanchayat venue
Farmers vandalise Khattar's kisan mahapanchayat venue
Mushtaq Ali: Krunal stars as Baroda win; UP lose
Mushtaq Ali: Krunal stars as Baroda win; UP lose
Can Pujara, Rahane save SCG Test on Day 5?
Can Pujara, Rahane save SCG Test on Day 5?
Harry-Meghan to quit social media: Report
Harry-Meghan to quit social media: Report

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Can Pujara, Rahane save SCG Test on Day 5?

Can Pujara, Rahane save SCG Test on Day 5?

Gambhir calls for 'permanent solution' against racism

Gambhir calls for 'permanent solution' against racism

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use