News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ surge past India, Australia in WTC standings

NZ surge past India, Australia in WTC standings

Source: ANI
February 07, 2024 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

WTC

New Zealand climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following their thumping 281-run victory over South Africa on Wednesday.

The inaugural WTC champions bolstered their chances of featuring in their second final next year with a well-rounded performance against South Africa in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

The Kiwis leapfrogged the finalists of the previous WTC final - India and Australia and moved to the summit of the rankings with a 66.66 per cent points percentage.

 

In the current WTC cycle, New Zealand have played only three Test games. They drew the two-match Test series against Bangladesh and registered a victory over South Africa.

WTC

After the conclusion of the first Test between the two teams, Australia moved to the second, India dropped to third.

The defeat forced South Africa to settle on the seventh spot with Bangladesh (4), Pakistan (5) and the West Indies (6) ahead of them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
England Will 'Go Hard' At India
England Will 'Go Hard' At India
India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!
India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!
Why Stokes is struggling against Bumrah
Why Stokes is struggling against Bumrah
12 killed in blast outside candidates' office in Pak
12 killed in blast outside candidates' office in Pak
After Nitish, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary to quit INDIA?
After Nitish, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary to quit INDIA?
Bumrah is World No 1 Test bowler!
Bumrah is World No 1 Test bowler!
Halep's doping ban appeal at CAS hearing
Halep's doping ban appeal at CAS hearing

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

New Zealand thrash SA by 281 runs in 1st Test

New Zealand thrash SA by 281 runs in 1st Test

'Jaiswal is a quick learner'

'Jaiswal is a quick learner'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances