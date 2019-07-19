Now, BCCI to introduce DRS in Ranji Trophy

July 19, 2019 10:20 IST

The restricted version of DRS to be used in Ranji Trophy knockout matches will not be comprising of Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli asks for a DRS review during a Test match against England at Lord's, on August 11, 2018. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will be using 'limited DRS' during the Ranji Trophy knockout matches from this season to avoid howlers.

However, this restricted version of DRS will not be comprising of Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge. Both these tools are considered key elements of the system in international cricket.



"Last year, in some of the knockout matches, there was some flak on umpires because there were some terrible howlers. So we want to avoid all that and use whatever help we can get. For the knockouts in Ranji Trophy matches, we will utilise all the technology available to us as a means to apply the limited DRS to help the on-field umpires make the correct decision," ESPNCricinfo quoted Saba Karim, BCCI's general manager of cricket as saying.



The decision to implement a limited version of DRS was approved by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in June this year.



During the last season's Ranji semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra, Cheteshwar Pujara was reprieved twice as the umpires ruled him not out, despite being caught behind off edges, which eventually cost Karnataka.



Karim also said that he would be having a meeting with the match officials, to understand the full extent of which the technology can be used.



"We are just trying to use it as an experiment just to see how much it can be useful to domestic cricket. We will use whatever cameras we can use to come to the right decision," he added.



The Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season will be starting from December this year.