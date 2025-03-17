HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No sympathy for Brook! Moeen Ali backs BCCI's ban

No sympathy for Brook! Moeen Ali backs BCCI's ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 21:11 IST

x

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes the BCCI banning Harry Brook for two years for his last-minute withdrawal from the IPL was "not harsh".

IMAGE: Harry Brook was facing a two-year ban from the IPL since pulling out of his contract with Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

It is the second straight time Brook has pulled out of the top franchise-based league after being bought at the auction.

"It's not (harsh) though, I kinda agree with it," Moeen said on the Beard Before Cricket podcast, when asked whether a two-year ban would be harsh.

 

"A lot of people do that (withdrawing). People have done it in the past, and then they come back in and end up getting a better financial package or whatever it is. It kinda messes up a lot of things as well at the same time," the all-rounder said.

England batter Brook was facing a two-year ban from the IPL since pulling out of his contract with Delhi Capitals ahead of the tournament beginning March 22.

"It's messed his team (Delhi Capitals) up, him pulling out. Any team that loses Harry Brook is messed up a bit, and they've got to now rejig everything and stuff like that.

"Forget him for a second, if you do pull out, the rule is you get a ban, unless it's a family reason or injury. If it's injury, it's different. But I think if you just pull out, then it's I kinda agree with it (the rules)," Moeen, who will play for Kolkata Knight Riders this season, said.

The 26-year-old Brook had earlier withdrawn from the 2024 edition of IPL following the death of his grandmother.

Any foreign player who miss the IPL after getting picked at the auction faces two-year ban from the league unless he is injured.

According to the new rules introduced by the IPL, Brook is not eligible to play in the event, or be part of the auction, until the 2027 edition.

"Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons," states the new rule.

Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore in the mega auction in November. In the previous auction too, he was secured by Delhi for Rs 4 crore.

IPL will begin from March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ex-WI coach Gibson joins Kolkata Knight Riders
Ex-WI coach Gibson joins Kolkata Knight Riders
Moeen Ali on why 'ODI cricket has died'
Moeen Ali on why 'ODI cricket has died'
England's Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no-show
England's Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no-show
Harry Brook banned from IPL for two seasons
Harry Brook banned from IPL for two seasons
IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals appoint Pietersen as team mentor
IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals appoint Pietersen as team mentor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & Up: A 10-Year Journey

webstory image 2

Humari Mango Puri Karo: 15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Countries With The Tallest People In The World

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Parliament Annexe building for ONOE meeting0:34

Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Parliament Annexe building for...

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport0:27

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father1:29

PM Modi pays last respect to Dharmendra Pradhan's father

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD