Mushtaq Ali T20: Shaw back in form as Mumbai thrash Goa

Last updated on: February 25, 2019 22:20 IST

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw bounced back to form with a quickfire half-century against Goa. Photograph: BCCI

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw found his mojo back as domestic giants Mumbai cantered to a fourth straight win in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, hammering Goa by six wickets in a Group C game of the T20 tournament in Indore on Monday.



Mumbai had defeated Sikkim, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in their previous three games.

Mumbai rode on Shaw's blazing 71 off just 47 balls to reach the target of 140 with 10 balls to spare.



Shaw, who struggled in the first three games, finally found momentum and registered his first fifty of the tournament.



The 19-year-old batsman's quickfire knock was studded with five boundaries and seven sixes.



Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (31) played his part to perfection as the duo laid the foundation stone for the convincing win with a 95-run opening stand.



Mumbai slumped to 117/4 from a healthy 95/1, but experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (24 not out) steered the side home at the Emeralds Heights International School Ground.



Earlier, Mumbai bowlers did a decent job to restrict Goa to 140 for 4 in their 20 overs.



Mumbai bowlers - Dhawal Kulkarni (1-31), Shardul Thakur (1-25), Shubham Ranjane (1-19) and Shams Mulani (1-20) - put in a collective effort to deny Goa a big score.

Karnataka thrash minnows Mizoram

IMAGE: Karun Nair plundered 71 off just 33 balls, smashing five sixes and an equal number of boundaries, to power Karnataka to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Karnataka thrashed minnows Mizoram by 137 runs to cruise to their fourth win on the trot and consolidate their position atop Group D in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament in Cuttack, on Monday.



Opting to bat, Karnataka toyed with the Mizoram attack to post a huge 242 for four in the stipulated 20 overs.



In reply, Mizoram were restricted to 105 for six with leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal claiming 4/8 from his four overs to hand his team a convincing win at the Barabati Stadium.



Karnataka have 16 points from four matches, four points clear of Assam, who jumped to second spot following their stunning 26-run win over former champions Bengal at the Barabati Stadium.

First, Rohan Kadam (78 from 51 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (20 from 14 balls) put on a quickfire 52-run opening stand in just 4.2 overs.



After Agarwal departed, Karun Nair joined the party and plundered 71 off just 33 balls, smashing five sixes and an equal number of boundaries to set the tone.



Later skipper Manish Pandey struck 33 not out from 13 balls with Jagadeesha Suchith also finishing on a high with his 26 not out from just eight balls.



At the Barabati Stadium, Sibsankar Roy hit a brilliant 83 off 53 balls to help Assam recover from a shaky start, following Ashok Dinda's double blow in successive overs.



Roy was eventually run out by Abhimanyu Easwaran but Riyan Parag's quickfire 52 from 47 balls ensured Assam reach a competitive 162 for five.



Dinda finished with impressive figures of 4/17 but that did not help the cause as Bengal put up yet another sloppy batting display to suffer their second defeat as they finished on a lowly 136 for nine.



Rana shines in Delhi's win, J&K outclass Andhra

Nitish Rana's unbeaten half-century guided Delhi to a seven-wicket win over Kerala in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Mulapadu.



In the other matches, Manipur trounced Nagaland by 10 wickets in the battle of newcomers while Jammu and Kashmir defeated Andhra Pradesh by five wickets.



Kerala won the toss and chose to bat but couldn't make the most of it, posting a modest 139 for 7 in 20 overs against Delhi.



Captain Ishant Sharma struck the first blow for Delhi, having K B Arun Karthick caught and bowled for a duck and Kerala never really got going as the impressive Navdeep Saini got Rohan Prem (8), to a return catch.



A fifth-wicket partnership of 60 runs between captain Sachin Baby (37) and Vinoop Sheela Manoharan (38) sparked a brief revival but Kerala lost its way towards the end of the innings, losing wickets and ended up on 139.



Hiten Dalal (28 from 20 balls) and Unmukt Chand (33) gave Delhi a strong start, before the former was bowled by Basil Thampi in the fifth over.



Dhruv Shorey didn't last too long, falling eight runs later for 4, but Chand and Rana (52 from 36 balls) were involved in a solid partnership.



Chand and Rana took the match away from Kerala by rotating the strike and regular big hits in between. Chand, in particular, hit two massive sixes while Rana opened up after starting slowly.



Kerala struck a blow when Sandeep Warrier had Chand caught by Daryl S Ferrario. However, the left-handed Rana made sure that there were no hiccups as he guided the team home in Himmat Singh's company.



It was Delhi's third win on the trot after losing the opening match to Jharkhand.



In the afternoon game, Jammu and Kashmir overhauled Andhra's total of 146 with nine balls to spare to register a five-wicket win.



Brief Scores:



Arunachal Pradesh 75 in 19.4 overs (Debabrata Pradhan 3/10, Biplab Samantray 2/6) lost to Odisha 76/2 in 13.1 overs (Abhishek Raut 41 not out) by eight wickets.



Assam 162/5 in 20 overs (Sibsankar Roy 83, Riyan Parag 52; Ashok Dinda 4/17) beat Bengal 136/9; 20 overs (Shreevats Goswami 43; Abu Nechim 2/25) by 26 runs.



Karnataka 242/4 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 78, Karun Nair 71) beat Mizoram 105/6; 20 overs (Akhil Rajput 41; Shreyas Gopal 4/8) by 137 runs.



Haryana 210/5 in 20 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 65 not out, Rahul Tewatia 59 not out) lost to Chhattisgarh 211/5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 62, Amandeep Khare 60, Harpeet Singh 49) by five wickets.



Kerala 139 for 7 in 20 overs (Vinoop Sheela Manoharan 38, Sachin Baby 37) lost to Delhi 140 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Nitish Rana 51 not out, Unmukt Chand 33).



Andhra 146 for 7 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 41, Hanuma Vihari 28) lost to J&K 148 for 5 in 18.3 overs (Shubam Pundir 51, Parvez Rasool 31).



Nagaland 132 for 7 in 20 overs (Abrar Kazi 36, Priyojit Singh 3 for 23) lost to Manipur 134 for no loss in 16.3 overs (Mayank Raghav 80 not out, P Prafullamani 51 not out).

Goa 140/4 (Amogh Desai 38, Shubham Ranjane 1-19) lost to Mumbai 141/4 (Prithvi Shaw 71, Ajinkya Rahane 31) by six wickets.



Madhya Pradesh 159/6 (Naman Ojha 74; Amit Mishra 3-19) lost to Railways 161/5 (P S Singh 61, Ashish Yadav 32 not out; Mihir Hirwani 3/20) by five wickets.



Sikkim 75 all out (Milind 28; Jaydev Unadkat 2-9) lost to Saurashtra 79/3 (Cheteshwar Pujara 39 not out, Sheldon Jackson 24; B B Sharma 3-23) by seven wickets.



Vidarbha 117 all out (J M Sharma 49, Atharva Taide 23; S K K Ahmed 5-18) beat Rajasthan 73 all out (M N Singh 24, Robin Bist 22; Akshay Karnewar 4-7) by 44 runs.



Tamil Nadu 125/6 (A Nagwaswalla 3-11, Piyush Chawla 2-16) beat Gujarat 124 all out (Chirag Gandhi 68 not out; Washington Sundar 2-10) by 1 run.