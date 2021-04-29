Mumbai T20 league postponed; TNPL could start on June 4

Source:

Edited By:

April 29, 2021 16:50 IST

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli posted a picture with Arjun Tendulkar. Photograph: Vinod Kambli/Twitter

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on Thursday, decided to defer the third edition of its T20 league in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

"In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and keeping in mind the safety and interests of all the stakeholders involved, the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to defer the conduct of the 3rd edition of the T20 Mumbai League till further notice," MCA said in a media release.

T20 Mumbai League Governing Council chairman Milind Narvekar in a separate tweet stated that the decision was taken to reduce the load on the authorities.

"Given the current situation, President Vijay Patil Ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have decided not to conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice."

"This is our way to reduce the load on the machinery and also making sure everyone is safe," tweeted Narvekar.

The first and second edition of the T20 Mumbai League was successfully conducted, while the event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the MCA has decided to postpone the Mumbai T20 League until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is looking to hold the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) from June 4, if the government gives approval.

TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said they are looking to start from June 4. "We are looking to start TNPL on June 4 subject to government approval," he said.

"The tournament will be starting from Tirunelveli and then it will move to Dindugal, Salem, and Coimbatore. Finals will be played in Salem," he added.