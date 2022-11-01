Mithali Raj predicts T20 World Cup finalists

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia.

"My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand,” she told Star Sports.

Mithali, who retired from international cricket after a glittering career, made her commentary debut with the India-South Africa clash on Sunday.

With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.