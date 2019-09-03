Mithali Raj announces retirement from T20Is

September 03, 2019 14:22 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mithali Raj played her last T2I against England on March 9, 2019.

Indian women cricket team's seniormost player Mithali Raj has announced retirement from T20 Internationals. She led India in 32 T20Is India including three Women's T20 World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).

Mithali was captain when India played their first ever women's T20 International in Derby in 2006. In 89 T20 Internationals, Mithali scored 2364 runs including 17 fifties with a career-best 97 not out.

The 36-year-old w played her last T2I against England on March 9, 2019 and remained unbeaten on 30 off 32 balls.

"After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best. I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women," Mithali Raj was quoted saying in a press release issued by BCCI.