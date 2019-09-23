News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli reveals miscommunication led to confusion between Iyer, Pant for No 4 position

Kohli reveals miscommunication led to confusion between Iyer, Pant for No 4 position

September 23, 2019 08:52 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Both Iyer and Pant seemed headed towards the pitch. Photograph: BCCI

'Miscommunication' between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer nearly saw both players walking out to bat at the same time, creating confusion during the third T20 International between India and South Africa, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

After the dismissal of opener Shikhar Dhawan, both Iyer and Pant seemed headed towards the pitch before the latter eventually walked in to join his captain at the number four position.

 

Kohli was asked about it at the post-match press conference after South Africa emerged winners by nine wickets. "I think there was a miscommunication. That was what I understood afterwards," he said.

"The batting coach had a word with both of them. There was a misunderstanding over who has to go at what stage," Kohli said. "It was a little funny as well afterwards because they both wanted to walk in. So it would have been very funny if both reached the pitch, you know three batsmen in the field."

Asked who was originally slated to bat at number four, Kohli said they 'had plans' according to phases.

"I think after 10 overs what we had decided was that Rishabh would walk in, and before that, Shreyas had to walk in. But I think both of them got confused and didn't realise who has to walk in at what stage of the game," Kolhi said.

Dhawan got out the eighth over with India at 63 for two. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

3rd T20I, PIX: De Kock leads SA to series-levelling win

3rd T20I, PIX: De Kock leads SA to series-levelling win

South Africa quicks, De Kock star in Bengaluru

South Africa quicks, De Kock star in Bengaluru

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use