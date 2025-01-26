MI Cape Town secure bonus point win over Durban's SG

Led by Ryan Rickelton's explosive knock, MI Cape Town thrilled another packed crowd at Newlands with a bonus point victory over Durban's Super Giants in their SA 20 league match in Cape Town.

IMAGE: MI Cape Town thrilled a packed Newlands crowd with a bonus-point win over Durban's Super Giants. Photograph: SA 20/X

Rickelton led a superb run-chase with 63 off 41 balls upfront with opening partner Rassie van der Dussen (24 off 18 balls).

The duo ate a chunk out of the 150-run target with a 75-run first wicket partnership in just 8.1 overs on Saturday night.

This allowed Dewald Brevis (26 not out off 16 balls) and George Linde (29 not out off eight balls) to power MI Cape Town home with 5.1 overs remaining.

Linde, in particular, was in a destructive mood by smashing Super Giants' new Australian recruit Marcus Stoinis for four sixes in an over to bring the match to a speedy close.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 43 balls) and Kane Williamson (56 not out off 44 balls) tried their best to get the Super Giant up to a competitive 149/6 after slumping to 22/4.

It was not enough as Lance Klusener's team are now perilously close to missing out on the playoffs this season.