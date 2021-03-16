March 16: Nine years since Sachin Tendulkar's 100th ton

March 16, 2021 10:51 IST

IMAGE: On March 16, 2012, Sachin Tendulkar went on to play a knock of 114 runs from 147 balls. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

It was on March 16, 2012, when Sachin Tendulkar registered his 100th international hundred.

This day will be etched in the minds of cricket fans all over the world.

Tendulkar achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

The maestro played a brilliant knock of 114 to bring up his 49th ODI century. The maestro already had 51 hundreds to his name in the longest format of the game. His century was also special in the sense that Tendulkar breached the three-figure mark after a gap of one year.

However, Bangladesh played a dampener as the side chased down India's total in the final over of the innings to register a victory by five wickets.

The century record of Tendulkar, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2013, still stands untouched. The 47-year-old also has 164 fifties to his name while he amassed a whopping 34,357 runs during his stellar career.