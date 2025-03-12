HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Mahmudullah bids goodbye to Bangladesh cricket

Mahmudullah bids goodbye to Bangladesh cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 12, 2025 22:47 IST

x

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

IMAGE: Mahmudullah ends as Bangladesh's fourth-highest ODI run-getter with 5689 runs at 36.46. Photograph: Mahmudullah/X

"I have decided to retire from international cricket," the 39-year-old, who retired from Tests in 2021 and T20Is in 2024, wrote in a social media post.

Mahmudullah ends as Bangladesh's fourth-highest ODI run-getter with 5689 runs at 36.46, including four centuries -- all in ICC tournaments.

 

He scored back-to-back centuries in the 2015 World Cup, another in the 2017 Champions Trophy against New Zealand, and a fourth in the 2023 ODI World Cup against South Africa.

"I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches & specially my fans who have always supported me," added his Facebook post.

"A big thank you to my parents, my in laws specially my father in law & most importantly my brother Emdad Ullah who has been there for me constantly since my childhood as my coach & mentor," signed off Mahmudullah, who played 239 ODIs, 50 Tests and 141 T20Is in his 17-year career.

"And finally thanks to my wife & kids who have been my support system through thick & thin. I know Raeid will miss me in red & green jersey. Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way but you say yes & move forward. Best wishes to my team & Bangladesh cricket," he signed off.

Making his ODI debut in 2007, Mahmudullah initially played as a lower-order all-rounder.

A turning point came in the 2011 World Cup when he guided Bangladesh to a famous win over England.

He later became a key middle-order batter, producing memorable knocks, including his historic 223-run stand with Shakib Al Hasan against New Zealand in 2017 Champions Trophy.

Mahmudullah's retirement marks the end of Bangladesh's golden generation, which included Tamim Iqbal, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mashrafe Mortaza. He is Bangladesh's only batter to score three ODI World Cup centuries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODIs
Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODIs
Champions Trophy: 'Bumrah's absence has given Bangladesh hope'
Champions Trophy: 'Bumrah's absence has given Bangladesh hope'
Will it be Chakravarthy over Kuldeep for India's Champions Trophy opener?
Will it be Chakravarthy over Kuldeep for India's Champions Trophy opener?
Bangladesh cricketer's Maha Shivaratri tribute wins hearts
Bangladesh cricketer's Maha Shivaratri tribute wins hearts
Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy exit
Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy exit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's Most Walkable 10 Cities

webstory image 2

8 Oldest Boarding Schools

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 7 Colours

VIDEOS

Pakistan train hijack: 'Suicide bombers sitting next to hostages'1:51

Pakistan train hijack: 'Suicide bombers sitting next to...

Vidyut Jammwal celebrates Holi at Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura1:56

Vidyut Jammwal celebrates Holi at Shri Dwarkadhish Temple...

BLA releases Video of how they blew up train tracks, took hostages1:06

BLA releases Video of how they blew up train tracks, took...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD