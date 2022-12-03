Litton named Bangladesh captain for India ODIs

IMAGE: Litton Das, who is the Test vice-captain, will lead the ODI team although Bangladesh's senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also there in the squad. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Litton Das will captain Bangladesh in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India which starts on Sunday after regular captain Tamim lqbal was ruled out with injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a media release.

Litton, who is the Test vice-captain, will lead the ODI team although Bangladesh's senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also there in the squad.



Tamim, who is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in ODIs, suffered a groin strain in training on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is recovering from discogenic back pain and according to the physio, will be rested for the first ODI. The National Selection Panel has included left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the side as cover for Taskin.



Bangladesh squad for India ODIs: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.