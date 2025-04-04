Lighter, freer, and... Buttler opens up on IPL turnaround

Feeling much "lighter" since stepping down as England captain after a challenging period, Jos Buttler is embracing a "relaxed" mindset and making the most of his newfound mental clarity in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler has been at the forefront of Gujarat Titans' batting attack with two fifties in three matches. Photograph: BCCI

The 34-year-old had entered into the ongoing IPL season under scrutiny, both for his form and his transition to new team after England's Champions Trophy campaign ended in the group stage under his leadership.

But Buttler has been at the forefront of Gujarat Titans' batting attack with two fifties in three matches including a match-winning 73 not out. With 166 runs, he currently features among the top run-getters in the competition.

"I certainly feel a lot lighter. Obviously, being a captain, when you're not getting the results can weigh heavy on you and you spend a lot of time and energy thinking about it and trying to make it right," Buttler told PTI in an exclusive interview on Friday.

"Being free of that certainly has given me a lot more space in my own mind and I feel a lot more relaxed and I can just focus on my own game," he said.

Having primarily batted as an opener in T20 cricket, Buttler has recently adapted to the No. 3 role for both England and the Titans.

"I'm really comfortable with batting at No 3. It's something I've been doing recently for England, so just using all my experiences as an opener, as a middle-order player to just play how I see the new role and be a part of what is a really fantastic team."

The wicketkeeper has forged a formidable three-pronged attack with Indian batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and was rich in praise for the two youngsters.

"I think Gill is a fantastic captain. He has got a lot of really good, admirable leadership traits. He leads from the front with the way he plays and prepares. He has been great for everyone. I'm really enjoying working under him," Buttler said.

Talking about Sudharsan, who is also in red-hot form scoring 186 runs with two fifties in the season so far, Buttler said, "I've been really impressed by Sai. He's a brilliant player."

"I knew he was a good player but obviously when you see guys up close, you get a better look at them and he's fantastic. He has got an amazing future ahead."

"He has been ultra consistent. He has got an amazing all-round game. I think he's one to watch for the future," he said.

Buttler said it is a trait among successful IPL teams to make themselves top-heavy with their batting line-ups.

"It's kind of a trait of all teams that play well, right? It's somebody who will bat for a long time- if someone does spend time at the crease in T20 cricket, the team they're playing for generally does well and you get a good score," he said.

"We always want to play with freedom and express ourselves. But being able to do that for a period of time is what is crucial for all teams. It's always the responsibility of the top three - four to make impactful innings on the game.

Buttler spent six years playing for Rajasthan Royals but was released ahead of the mega auction last year.

Moving into a new set-up at the Titans, he feels communication from the start has been great.

"Having a great time here with the Gujarat Titans. I've been really warmly welcomed. It's a very friendly atmosphere to come into, so I feel very settled and comfortable and enjoying it," he said.

"When you've spent a long time playing for one team, you know them really well. You know the setup, how everything works, etc. Coming to a new team, it's (about) working out all those things about how the franchise likes to run and how people operate, just being open and stuff."