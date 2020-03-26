News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Let life get back to normal, then we'll talk of IPL'

'Let life get back to normal, then we'll talk of IPL'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 26, 2020 22:39 IST

As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it, said Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it, said Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the Indian Premier League can wait till the country overcomes the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the IPL was postponed till April 15 but with the 21-day nationwide lockdown in place, the future of the cash-rich event's 13th edition looks grim.

"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.

The opener was responding to questions during an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

 

India has so far recorded nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus besides 16 deaths.

Globally, the death toll has crossed 22000 while infecting lakhs of people.

Thanks to the lockdown, all the Indian metropolis are wearing a deserted look.

"I haven't seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it," said Rohit.

The vice-captain of India's limited overs squads leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Rohit was rested for India's home series against South Africa which eventually got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Get Rediff News delivered into your Inbox.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Mithali wants women's IPL to start from next year

Mithali wants women's IPL to start from next year

Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdown

Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdown

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use