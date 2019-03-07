rediff.com

Lehmann returns to coaching after ball-tampering controversy

March 07, 2019 07:51 IST

Darren Lehmann

IMAGE: Darren Lehmann returns to BBL’s Brisbane Heat. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Darren Lehmann is returning to Big Bash side Brisbane Heat in his first coaching role since resigning as Australia boss in the wake of the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Lehmann returns to the Heat for a second stint as head coach, having previously led them to the 2012/13 title in the second edition of the domestic Twenty20 tournament.

 

“It was a wonderful experience at the time to be involved with building the Brisbane Heat at the start of the BBL, and we had plenty of fun along the way,” the 49-year-old former test batsman said in a media release.

“I am looking forward to getting to work and helping the Heat play some outstanding cricket, have some fun, and provide our fans with a great experience.”

Lehmann, who replaces the outgoing Daniel Vettori, will start the role next week.

Nicknamed ‘Boof’, Lehmann was contracted as head coach of Australia through to this year’s Ashes series but resigned in tears last March after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for the ‘sandpaper-gate’ scandal.

Lehmann was cleared of wrongdoing by governing body Cricket Australia but carried much of the blame in the eyes of local media for failing to rein in player misconduct.

The Heat finished fifth in the 2018/19 tournament won by Melbourne Renegades.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
