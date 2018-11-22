rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lehmann reckons Australia should field these players in first Test

Lehmann reckons Australia should field these players in first Test

November 22, 2018 12:34 IST

Peter Handscomb can negate Ashwin's spin, says Lehmann

IMAGE: Peter Handscomb can negate Ashwin's spin, says Lehmann. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has suggested that rookie opener Marcus Harris, who has been picked in the 14-man Australia squad for the first two Tests against India, should be included in the Playing XI for the first game in Adelaide on December 6.

 

"He (Harris) is the in-form player of the competition and has an outstanding record over the last two years. I would have liked to have got (Matt) Renshaw in there, but he hasn't scored enough runs," Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio.

Lehmann then dissected what could possibly be the Australian strategy looking at the Indian squad. Comeback man Peter Handscomb is his best bet for countering Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"If Ashwin plays, then I am playing (Peter) Handscomb as he helps negate Ashwin," Lehmann said.

According to the former coach, the three pacers, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc are automatic choices with Nathan Lyon as the only spinner in the Playing XI.

"It's the toughest job selecting the first Test of the summer but whoever we pick we have to back 100 percent," the former Aussie all-rounder said.

 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Darren Lehmann, Peter Handscomb, Ravichandran Ashwin, Macquarie Sports Radio, Mitchell Starc
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use