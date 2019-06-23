Kohli fined for excessive appealing in Afghanistan clash

June 23, 2019 15:10 IST

IMAGE: India skipper Virat Kohli speaks with umpire Richard Illingworth after an unsuccessful review during the World Cup match against Afghanistan, at The Hampshire Bowl, in Southampton, on Saturday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India skipper Virat Kohli was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for aggressive appealing during the tense World Cup win over Afghanistan, in Southampton on Saturday.

"Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Excessive appealing during an International Match", read a statement from the International Cricket Council.

Saturday's incident occurred in the 29th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar after pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck Rahmat Shah on his pads and appealed for a leg before wicket decision.

It was a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, which carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point was added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the second offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Kohli now has two demerit points, having got one demerit point during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018.

On-field umpires Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth official Michael Gough levelled the charge.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Demerit points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel's disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.