June 08, 2019 20:30 IST

The Indian cricket team were hosted to a memorable evening by the Indian High Commission to the UK on Friday.

“Her Excellency Mrs. Ruchi Ghanashyam , the High Commissioner of India to the UK hosted Indian Cricket team to wish good luck for the World Cup.@RuchiGhanashyam @MEAIndia #IndianCricketTeam,” BCCI tweeted.

The Indian cricket board posted pictures of the evening on their Twitter page. Here are some moments from the evening:

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team with the Indian High Commissioner to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

