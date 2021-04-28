News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kiwi Kuggeleijn to replace Richardson at RCB

Kiwi Kuggeleijn to replace Richardson at RCB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 28, 2021 00:57 IST
Scott Kuggeleijn

IMAGE: Scott Kuggeleijn in action for Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2019. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn was on Tuesday announced as a replacement for Kane Richardson in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the remainder of IPL 2021.

 

Along with compatriot Adam Zampa, Australian Richardson quit the 14th season of IPL on Monday, citing personal reasons in the wake of a second COVID-19 wave in the country.

The Aussie cricketers flew back to their nation as the cases of COVID-19 keep mounting in India.

Kuggeleijn, who has been part of the IPL bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians, moved to RCB as a replacement for Richardson, ESPNCricinfo reported.

No replacement has been named yet for leg-spinner Zampa.

The 29-year-old Kuggeleijn has so far played 2 ODIs, 16 T20Is for New Zealand besides appearing in 2 IPL fixtures in the past.

Zampa and Richardson will be flying back to their country on Tuesday night via Doha.

The two are currently in Mumbai while their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved to Ahmedabad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
