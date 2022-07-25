Keeping option open: Mithali hints at making comeback

IMAGE: Mithali Raj led India to the World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017. Photograph: BCCI/Twitters

Legendary India batter and former skipper Mithali Raj has hinted at coming out of retirement to play in the inaugural of the women's IPL.

The very first edition of the women's IPL, which could be a six-team event, is assumed to be launched next year. Speaking on the first episode of ICC's new podcast, 100% Cricket, Mithali dropped the hint during a candid - and entertaining - chat with former England player Isa Guha and New Zealand off-spinner Frankie Mackay.

"I'm keeping that option open. I've not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the women's IPL happens. It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the women's IPL," Mithali said.

Mithali called an end to a splendid 23-year international career last month, concluding with 7,805 ODI runs in 232 matches at an average of just over 50. She smashed 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a hundred and four half-centuries.

Mithali, who made her international debut at the age of 16, also praised batter Shafali Verma and said that she can single-handedly win matches for India.

"I have been a big fan of her game. I have seen that she's one player who has the ability to win the game single-handedly for India against any attack and any team. She is one of those players that you get to see probably once in a generation," she added.

"When I saw Shafali in a domestic match when she played against Indian Railways, she scored a fifty but I could see a glimpse of a player who could change the entire match just with her innings," said Mithali.

"And when she played for Velocity in the first edition of the Challenger Trophy (women's T20 Challenge 2019), she played for my team and I saw that she has the ability and the raw power that you rarely get to see at that age to clear the boundary and hit a six at will," she added.