Bumrah named ICC Player of Month for December!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 14, 2025 17:25 IST

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah claimed 22 wickets in three Tests against Australia in December last year at an outstanding average of 14.22. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday named ICC men's Player of the Month for December 2024 after his sensational performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

Leading India's attack single-handedly, Bumrah relentlessly kept Australian batsmen under intense pressure, claiming 22 wickets in three Tests in December last year at an outstanding average of 14.22.

He ended with 32 wickets in the five-match series, which concluded on January 5. The first Test match was played in November.

 

His match-winning contributions included a nine-wicket haul in Brisbane and a five-wicket display in Melbourne as he edged out Australian skipper Pat Cummins and South African Dane Paterson for the award, said the International Cricket Council.

He also reached a significant milestone, becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.

Bumrah's brilliance was evident from the very start, with a standout performance in Adelaide. His four-wicket haul was instrumental in minimising Australia's lead in the first innings, keeping India within striking distance.

He followed this up with a sensational display in Brisbane, where his six wickets in the first innings dismantled Australia's batting order. Bumrah added three more scalps in the second innings to complete a nine-wicket match haul.

His efforts ensured the rain-affected match ended in a draw, keeping India alive in the series.

The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne saw Bumrah deliver yet another stellar performance.

He picked up four wickets in the first innings, providing a rare bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre bowling effort by the Indian team.

He then secured a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling Australia out for 234. Despite his heroics, India's batting faltered, resulting in a 184-run defeat.

India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3. In a challenging tour for the Indian team, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior, earning him the Player of the Series Award.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
