IPL Poll: CSK vs KXIP: Who will win?

IPL Poll: CSK vs KXIP: Who will win?

By Rediff Cricket
November 01, 2020 07:52 IST


Game 53 of IPL 2020 will see the Chennai Super Kings take on the Kings Xi Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the first game on Sunday (the game begins at 3.30 pm IST)

Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IMAGE: Chris Gayle of the Kings XI Punjab during his awesome knock of 99 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, October 30, 2020. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL
 

It is the final league game of IPL 2020 for both teams who have played 13 games each.

CSK for the first time in the franchise's history will not feature in the playoffs, having been knocked out earlier.

KXIP have won six games and Sunday's game is a must win situation.

K L Rahul and his boys need to win and win emphatically, to improve their net run rate and keep their hopes of a place in the playoffs alive.

Will CSK end KXIP's playoff hopes? Time to vote, guys!

Rediff Cricket
