November 02, 2020 12:39 IST

Game 55 of IPL 2020 will see the Delhi Capitals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates taking Kane Williamson's catch during the Royal Challengers-Sunrisers Hyderabad game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, October 31, 2020. Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

Both teams have won seven out of 13 games played.

The team who wins Monday's encounter will make it to the playoffs.

The losing side will be cheering for the Mumbai Indians who will play the final IPL 2020 league game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

RCB or DC? Who will win? Time to vote, guys!