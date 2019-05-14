IPL helped players get back to form before World Cup: Rohit

May 14, 2019 09:11 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, left, with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma believes the IPL is a good platform and helped the Indian players get themselves back in form before the 2019 World Cup, starting in UK from May 30.

"It is a big tournament and you can judge yourself where you are at before a big tournament like the World Cup," Rohit said in Hyderabad on Monday after guiding Mumbai to their fourth IPL, following their one-run victory against Chennai Super Kings in the final.



"Before the IPL, if they were not in great form, this is the time they can get back to form. Hardik (Pandya) is the best example. Before the IPL, he did not have a good time, was injured, and missed a few games as well. But he has been tremendous for us -- both in batting and bowling," he said.



Hardik scored 402 runs at 44.66, striking them at 191.42 and returned with 14 wickets. Another key performer for Mumbai was Jasprit Bumrah, who finished as Mumbai's leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps at 21.52, conceding runs at 6.63 an over. The fast-bowler was adjudged the player of the match in the IPL final, as he picked up 2/14.

"We spoke at the start of the tournament that we will assess each of the players, see where they are at and what they feel about their bodies. It is more an individual thing than (what) we decide for them."



"In the case of Jasprit, he is someone who likes to play games to make sure he is in a good rhythm. At the start of the tournament, we spoke that at any given stage, if he feels he needs to rest, we were open to that. But our physios and trainers have monitored him quite well, and there was constant feedback from Jasprit as well about how he is feeling. We have not had issues with Jasprit and Hardik, so we continued to play them," Rohit said.



India will take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in the warm-up matches before opening its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.