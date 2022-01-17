News
IPL: Hardik, Rashid, Shubman are Ahmedabad draft picks

IPL: Hardik, Rashid, Shubman are Ahmedabad draft picks

Source: PTI
January 17, 2022 22:04 IST
Hardik Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians on December 1, 2021, ahead of the mega auction

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians on December 1, 2021, ahead of the mega auction. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Mumbai Indians/Instagram

The Ahmedabad IPL franchise on predictable lines have signed Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan but preferred young India opener Shubman Gill for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

 

PTI was the first to report on January 10 that Pandya is all set to captain the Ahmedabad franchise for the season and they have also finalised Rashid Khan, who otherwise would have gone for a steep price at the auctions.

However, their third choice Ishan Kishan didn't work out and they have now zeroed in on Gill, who could also be seen as a potential captaincy candidate.

"Ahmedabad has decided on its players and accordingly informed the BCCI about their draft picks. Hardik, Rashid and Shubman are the three choices," a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"They wanted Ishan Kishan badly but it is understood that Ishan is more interested in going back to the auction and there is a high chance that MI might buy him at a premium price."

 

Source: PTI
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

