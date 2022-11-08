IPL: Delhi Capitals set to release Shardul, Seifert among others

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore, had taken 15 wickets in 14 games in the 2022 edition but leaked close to 10 runs per over. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals are set to release five players including Shardul Thakur, K S Bharat and New Zealander Tim Seifert ahead of the player retention deadline on November 15.

The other two likely to be released are Mandeep Singh and Andhra opener Ashwin Hebbar.

With the bat, he scored 120 runs at an average of 10.81 and a strike rate of 137.93.

Delhi Capitals wanted to trade him to other teams but that deal could not go through. Considering that he comes with a high price tag, the franchise is set to release him ahead of the mini auction in December.

"Shardul is a premium all-rounder but his price tag was an issue. The others who are set to be released are Hebbar, Mandeep, Seifert and Bharat," an IPL source told PTI.

New Zealand batter Seifert will have the option to go back into the auction pool, having played only two games for Delhi earlier this year, scoring 24 runs.

With skipper Rishabh Pant keeping the wickets, Bharat could only be tried in a couple of games in which he could not make an impact with the bat.

Punjab veteran Mandeep Singh looked out of sorts in the three games he played for the team, totalling 18 runs. He also did not get to play much in the previous season in 2021.

Andhra batter Ashwin Hebbar did not get a game in the latest edition and the player getting released doesn't come as a surprise.

U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, who could not get a game last season, is set to be retained by the franchise.

Delhi finished fifth out of 10 teams in 2022 after performing consistently to make the play-offs for the previous three seasons.

Doeschate returns as KKR fielding coach

Former Netherlands skipper Ryan Ten Doeschate will be back at Kolkata Knight Riders as team's fielding coach, the IPL team announced on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was part of KKR's title-winning campaign in 2012 and 2014. He will succeed James Foster who has now been promoted as the team's assistant coach.

Both will work under head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

"Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years. These two appointments strengthens the support staff under the leadership of Head Coach Chandu Pandit," Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, was quoted as saying in a release.

KKR already have Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach, Bharat Arun as bowling coach and Omkar Salvi as assistant bowling coach.